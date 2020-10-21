The hype around the recently-launched OnePlus 8T has just settled down and we already have details about its successor, the OnePlus 9. According to AndroidCentral, the OnePlus 9 will be launched around mid-March next year. Separately, tipster Max J. has revealed that the handset is in the works and is codenamed 'Lemonade'. Here's what to expect from OnePlus 9.

Design and display OnePlus 9: At a glance

The OnePlus 9 is expected to feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will house a quad camera setup. The smartphone is likely to sport a 6.65-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus 9 is tipped to offer a quad rear camera unit, including a 64MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, an 8MP telephoto camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it is tipped to house a 32MP selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus 9 will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

