In a new development, Mukesh Ambani-led Jio Platforms Ltd. has announced its 5G plans in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies. Their partnership is intended to fast-track the development and roll out of indigenous 5G network infrastructure and services in India. It was also revealed that they achieved over a 1 Gbps speed on the Jio 5G NR product. Here are more details.

Details A full suite of 5G products and services in development

Speaking at Qualcomm's 5G Summit, Reliance Jio Infocomm President Mathew Oommen announced that the company has developed a fully-indigenous 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) product. He added that Jio and Qualcomm will develop a full suite of 5G products and solutions. "From Silicon to software, all the functions of a software-defined RAN will get tested at Jio Scale," Oommen added.

Statement 'Qualcomm to provide flexible 5G infrastructure globally'

Qualcomm Technologies aims to provide "cutting-edge technology for virtualized, flexible and interoperable 5G infrastructure across the globe," Durga Malladi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, 4G/5G at Qualcomm Technologies said. "We recently achieved over a 1 Gbps milestone on the Reliance Jio 5G NR product, leveraging our Qualcomm 5G RAN Platforms, and we look forward to expanding our efforts," Malladi further stated.

Other details Jio's 5G smartphone expected to be launched soon

Notably, at the Reliance Industries Limited's annual general meeting (AGM) in July, the company had made various announcements, including a partnership with Google. One result of that partnership is believed to be a 5G smartphone priced at less than Rs. 5,000. While it is not yet confirmed when the 5G smartphone will be launched, predictions from experts suggest that it may happen this December.

Quote Jio has designed a made-in-India 5G solution: Ambani

At the AGM 2020, Ambani had said, "Jio has designed and developed a complete 5G solution from scratch. This will enable us to launch a world-class 5G service in India using 100 percent home-grown technologies and solutions."

Jio Jio raised Rs. 1.5 trillion worth of investment this year

Jio debuted in India four years ago, offering free calling and cheap data. Today, it is the country's largest carrier, boasting of more than 400 million (40 crore) users. This year, the company raised Rs. 1.52 trillion from investors such as Google and Facebook in a span of four months. Qualcomm Ventures has also invested Rs. 730 crore in Jio for a 0.15% stake.

Information Government yet to allot spectrum for 5G trials