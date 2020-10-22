Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max will offer a smaller battery than its predecessor, the iPhone 11 Pro Max, a listing on Chinese certification site TENAA has revealed. As per the listing, the handset will pack a 3,687mAh battery, which is 282mAh less than last year's Max model. Apple hasn't revealed the battery capacity but claims up to 20-hours of video playback on the device.

Design and display iPhone 12 Pro Max: At a glance

The iPhone 12 Pro Max features a new design with 'surgical-grade' stainless steel body, flat-edges, a wide display cut-out for the Face ID gadgetry, and 'Ceramic Shield' protection. The handset sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1284x2778 pixels) OLED screen that has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Further, it will be available in Silver, Graphite, Gold, and Pacific Blue color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 12MP (f/1.6) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) telephoto lens, a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide camera, and a LiDAR scanner. On the front, it packs a 12MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is powered by a hexa-core A14 Bionic chipset, paired with up to 512GB of non-expandable storage. The handset runs on iOS 14 and is claimed to offer up to 20-hours of video playback. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, and a proprietary Lightning port.

Information What about the price?