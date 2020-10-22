As the latest addition to its portfolio of smartphones, OPPO has launched the A33 model in India. It was unveiled in Indonesia last month.

The handset comes with a Snapdragon 460 chipset, a 90Hz display, a triple rear camera system, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Further, it will go on sale via Flipkart in the coming days.

Here's our roundup.