Last updated on Oct 22, 2020, 12:44 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
As the latest addition to its portfolio of smartphones, OPPO has launched the A33 model in India. It was unveiled in Indonesia last month.
The handset comes with a Snapdragon 460 chipset, a 90Hz display, a triple rear camera system, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
Further, it will go on sale via Flipkart in the coming days.
The OPPO A33 offers a punch-hole design and a noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it houses a rectangular triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in Moonlight Black and Mint Cream color options.
The OPPO A33 sports a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it packs an 8MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.
The OPPO A33 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 460 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The OPPO A33 is priced at Rs. 11,990 for the solo 3GB/32GB variant. It will go on sale via Flipkart in the coming days. Buyers will have the option to avail 5% cashback on Kotak Bank, RBL Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Federal Bank cards.
