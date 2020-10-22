Expanding its range of premium smartphones, Vivo has launched the X51 5G model in Europe. It comes a rebranded version of the X50 Pro that was announced in India in July. The handset has a Snapdragon 765G processor, a 90Hz AMOLED display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 4,315mAh battery. Further, it will go on sale starting October 29. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Vivo X51 5G: At a glance

The Vivo X51 5G features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design, curved edges, and a slim bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a quad camera unit. The smartphone bears a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint reader. It is offered in a single Alpha Grey color option.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo X51 5G has a quad rear camera setup including a 48MP (f/1.6) main sensor, an 8MP (f/3.4) telephoto lens, a 13MP (f/2.5) portrait camera, and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor. On the front, it houses a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo X51 5G draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor, combined with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset boots Android 10-based Funtouch OS and packs a 4,315mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?