Last updated on Oct 22, 2020, 05:11 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
Expanding its portfolio of smartphones, Vivo has launched the Y70 and Y11s models in Europe. The former is a slightly tweaked version of the V20 SE while the latter is a toned-down variant of Y20s.
Both the handsets come with a waterdrop notch design, mid-range hardware, and up to triple rear cameras.
Here's our roundup.
The Vivo Y11s features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and noticeable bezels. It sports a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Under the hood, the handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 460 processor, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
The Vivo Y11s offers a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it houses an 8MP (f/1.8) front-facing camera.
The Vivo Y70 has a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and slim bezels. It bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
At the heart, the handset has an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset, combined with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,100mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
The Vivo Y70 has a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it offers a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
In the UK, the Vivo Y70 is priced at £279 (approximately Rs. 26,000) for the solo 8GB/128GB variant, and will be available for purchase starting October 29.
The pricing and availability details of the Vivo Y11s are yet to be announced but looking at the specifications, the handset is likely to cost around £150 (roughly Rs. 14,500).
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.