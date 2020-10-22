Expanding its portfolio of smartphones, Vivo has launched the Y70 and Y11s models in Europe. The former is a slightly tweaked version of the V20 SE while the latter is a toned-down variant of Y20s. Both the handsets come with a waterdrop notch design, mid-range hardware, and up to triple rear cameras. Here's our roundup.

Phone #1 Vivo Y11s

The Vivo Y11s features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and noticeable bezels. It sports a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 460 processor, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.

Information Vivo Y11s has a 13MP dual rear camera system

The Vivo Y11s offers a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it houses an 8MP (f/1.8) front-facing camera.

Phone #2 Vivo Y70

The Vivo Y70 has a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and slim bezels. It bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen and an integrated fingerprint sensor. At the heart, the handset has an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset, combined with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,100mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Information Vivo Y70 features a 48MP triple rear camera unit

The Vivo Y70 has a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it offers a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Pricing What about the price?