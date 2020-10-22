Expanding its range of affordable smartphones, Gionee has launched the F8 Neo model in India. As for the key highlights, the handset comes with a Unisoc SC9863 chipset, a single rear camera, and a 3,000mAh battery. It will go on sale in the country via close to 2 lakh stores that are a part of local retail network called Udaan.

Design and display Gionee F8 Neo: At a glance

The Gionee F8 Neo features a plastic body with a conventional rectangular screen and thick bezels. On the rear, it packs a single camera. It misses out on a fingerprint scanner but supports face unlock function. The device has a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9, and is offered in Black, Blue, and Red color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Gionee F8 Neo bears a single 8MP camera on the rear side and a 5MP shooter on the front side for selfies and video calling. The primary unit offers features like digital zoom and automatic flash.

Internals Under the hood

The Gionee F8 Neo is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863 chipset, combined with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 3,000mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.1, 4G LTE, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information How much does it cost?