Last updated on Oct 22, 2020, 07:52 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Samsung has started rolling out the latest One UI 3.0 beta update for its flagship Galaxy S20 Ultra model, as per SamMobile.
The publication claims that the new firmware improves the camera performance of the device and adds the latest October 2020 Android security patch.
However, the beta update also causes an "excessive wobbly effect" when using the ultra-wide sensor, SamMobile notes.
The update carries build number G988BXXU5ZTJF and has a download size of around 600MB. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. You will receive a notification to upgrade the OS if you are a registered beta tester.
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Galaxy S20 Ultra features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and ultra-slim bezels. On the rear, it has a quad camera setup.
The handset sports a 6.9-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra bears a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 48MP (f/3.5) telephoto lens, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a ToF 3D depth sensor. On the front, it packs a 40MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865/Exynos 990 processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
The handset ships with Android 10-based One UI 2.5 beta and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
