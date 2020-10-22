Last updated on Oct 22, 2020, 07:55 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Expanding its range of budget-friendly smartphones, Vivo has launched the Y3s and Y30s models in China.
The former is the rebranded version of the Y20 with more RAM and storage while the latter is a slightly tweaked version of the Y17.
Both the handsets come with a waterdrop notch display, a triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
The Vivo Y3s and Y30 feature a waterdrop notch design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, they pack a triple camera setup.
The former sports a 6.35-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen and the latter bears a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display.
The Y3s has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor whereas the Y30 has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
The Vivo Y3s offers a triple rear camera setup including a 13MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth camera.
Meanwhile, the Vivo Y30 has a similar setup but with a 2MP macro camera instead of the ultra-wide lens.
For selfies and video calling, both the handsets offer an 8MP front-facing camera.
The Vivo Y3s is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset while the Y30 draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 460 processor. They are paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, they pack a 5,000mAh battery.
For connectivity, both the phones offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, LTE, a micro-USB port, and a headphone jack.
In China, the Vivo Y3s is priced at CNY 1,198 (approximately Rs. 13,200) for the solo 4GB/128GB variant while the Vivo Y30 costs CNY 1,498 (around Rs. 16,500) for the solo 8GB/128GB model.
