Expanding its range of budget-friendly smartphones, Vivo has launched the Y3s and Y30s models in China. The former is the rebranded version of the Y20 with more RAM and storage while the latter is a slightly tweaked version of the Y17. Both the handsets come with a waterdrop notch display, a triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Vivo Y3s and Vivo Y30: At a glance

The Vivo Y3s and Y30 feature a waterdrop notch design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, they pack a triple camera setup. The former sports a 6.35-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen and the latter bears a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display. The Y3s has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor whereas the Y30 has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo Y3s offers a triple rear camera setup including a 13MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth camera. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y30 has a similar setup but with a 2MP macro camera instead of the ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calling, both the handsets offer an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo Y3s is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset while the Y30 draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 460 processor. They are paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, they pack a 5,000mAh battery. For connectivity, both the phones offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, LTE, a micro-USB port, and a headphone jack.

Information How much do they cost?