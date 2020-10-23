Huawei has introduced its latest batch of high-end flagship smartphones in the European market. This year's line-up includes the Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, and Mate 40 Pro+ models. All the three handsets come with bleeding edge technology including a 5nm Kirin 9000 chipset, a 90Hz OLED display, 5G connectivity, powerful cameras, and 50W wireless charging. However, they lack support for Google Mobile Services.

Phone #1 Huawei Mate 40

The Huawei Mate 40 features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and IP53 build quality. It sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint scanner. The handset is powered by an octa-core Kirin 9000 chipset, combined with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,200mAh battery which supports 40W fast-charging.

Information Huawei Mate 40 sports a 50MP triple rear camera system

The Huawei Mate 40 has a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the front, it houses a 13MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Phone #2 Huawei Mate 40 Pro

The Mate 40 Pro comes with a pill-shaped notch design, curved edges and IP68 water resistance. It has a 6.76-inch Full-HD+ (1344x2772 pixels) OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a built-in fingerprint reader. At the heart, the handset has a Kirin 9000 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 4,400mAh battery with support for 66W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Information Huawei Mate 40 Pro features a 50MP quad rear camera

The Mate 40 Pro offers a quad rear camera setup including a 50MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/3.4) telephoto lens, a 20MP (f/1.8) ultra-wide camera, and a ToF 3D sensor. For selfies, it has a 13MP (f/2.4) main camera and a depth sensor.

Phone #3 Huawei Mate 40 Pro+

The Mate 40 Pro+ is almost identical to the Pro model, having a 90Hz 6.76-inch Full-HD+ (1344x2772 pixels) OLED screen and an IP68 build quality. However, it offers a penta camera module on the rear side. The handset draws power from a Kirin 9000 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 4,400mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless-charging support.

Camera What's the camera setup like on the Mate 40 Pro+?

The Mate 40 Pro+ has a penta rear camera system comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/4.4) periscope camera, a 20MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a ToF 3D sensor. On the front, it has a 13MP (f/2.4) primary camera and a depth lens.

Pricing How much do the phones cost?