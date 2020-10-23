Last updated on Oct 23, 2020, 12:55 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
LG is all set to launch its Wing smartphone in India on October 28, the company has confirmed through an invite.
The handset features dual OLED screens with a unique swiveling design, a Snapdragon 765G chipset, triple rear cameras, and a 4,000mAh battery.
To recall, it was announced last month and is already available for purchase in some markets.
Here's our roundup.
The LG Wing has a swiveling mechanism that allows the primary 6.8-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen to rotate from portrait to landscape orientation and form a T-like shape, revealing the smaller 3.9-inch Full-HD+ secondary display.
This form-factor enables next-level of multitasking, wherein you can use both the screens simultaneously for running different apps.
The main display also houses a fingerprint reader.
The LG Wing has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 13MP (f/1.9) ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) tertiary camera. On the front, it houses a 32MP (f/1.9) motorized pop-up selfie camera.
The LG Wing draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset boots Android 10-based Q OS and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 25W wired as well as 10W wireless charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.
As for the pocket-pinch, the LG Wing is priced at KRW 10,98,900 (approximately Rs. 69,100) in South Korea. The pricing details of the handset in India will be announced at the launch event but we expect it to be priced upwards of Rs. 70,000.
