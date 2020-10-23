LG is all set to launch its Wing smartphone in India on October 28, the company has confirmed through an invite. The handset features dual OLED screens with a unique swiveling design, a Snapdragon 765G chipset, triple rear cameras, and a 4,000mAh battery. To recall, it was announced last month and is already available for purchase in some markets. Here's our roundup.

Design and display LG Wing: At a glance

The LG Wing has a swiveling mechanism that allows the primary 6.8-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen to rotate from portrait to landscape orientation and form a T-like shape, revealing the smaller 3.9-inch Full-HD+ secondary display. This form-factor enables next-level of multitasking, wherein you can use both the screens simultaneously for running different apps. The main display also houses a fingerprint reader.

Information LG Wing features a 64MP triple rear camera system

The LG Wing has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 13MP (f/1.9) ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) tertiary camera. On the front, it houses a 32MP (f/1.9) motorized pop-up selfie camera.

Internals Under the hood

The LG Wing draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset boots Android 10-based Q OS and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 25W wired as well as 10W wireless charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

