Last updated on Oct 23, 2020, 03:11 pm
Written byMudit Dube
WhatsApp has finally introduced a new feature that lets you mute a chat forever. So, if you are a part of an annoying group on the messaging app, chances are you are going to love this new option.
The company has basically replaced the 1-year muting option with Always, allowing you to silence a chat till the end of time.
Here are more details.
The option to mute a chat forever will not be available on your handset if you are running an older version of WhatsApp. Hence, you should update the app right away. On Android, the feature is available with version 2.20.201.23.
Open WhatsApp on your phone and select the chat you want to mute.
Now, tap the 'Menu' option on the top-right corner and then on 'Mute Notifications.' You will see three options: '8 Hours', '1 week', and 'Always.' Select 'Always' to mute the chat forever.
You can also select 'Show notifications' if you want to receive notifications for that chat but without an alert.
The new 'Always' mute feature is available for iOS, Android as well as WhatsApp Web. To mute the chat on the the web interface, you just have to follow the aforementioned steps once you have signed in by scanning the QR code.
Separately, WhatsApp is working to re-introduce the 'Vacation Mode' on the app and it will be available in a future update as 'Ignore archived chats,' according to WABetaInfo.
At present, an archived chat pops up on the main screen if you receive a new message. However, with 'Ignore archived chats' option, the said chat will remain muted when you receive a new message.
