WhatsApp has finally introduced a new feature that lets you mute a chat forever. So, if you are a part of an annoying group on the messaging app, chances are you are going to love this new option. The company has basically replaced the 1-year muting option with Always, allowing you to silence a chat till the end of time. Here are more details.

You should update your app to see the new feature

The option to mute a chat forever will not be available on your handset if you are running an older version of WhatsApp. Hence, you should update the app right away. On Android, the feature is available with version 2.20.201.23.

Guide Follow these steps to mute a chat forever

Open WhatsApp on your phone and select the chat you want to mute. Now, tap the 'Menu' option on the top-right corner and then on 'Mute Notifications.' You will see three options: '8 Hours', '1 week', and 'Always.' Select 'Always' to mute the chat forever. You can also select 'Show notifications' if you want to receive notifications for that chat but without an alert.

Information The feature is also available for WhatsApp Web

The new 'Always' mute feature is available for iOS, Android as well as WhatsApp Web. To mute the chat on the the web interface, you just have to follow the aforementioned steps once you have signed in by scanning the QR code.

Upcoming feature WhatsApp is also working on a 'Vacation Mode'