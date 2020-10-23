Last updated on Oct 23, 2020, 03:46 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
OnePlus is all set to expand its Nord range of smartphones with the new N100 and N10 5G models. The duo will be launched in the US on October 26.
Now, just days ahead of the announcement, tipster @OnLeaks has shared the key specifications of the upcoming Nord N10 5G as well as the Nord N100.
Here are more details.
As per the leaks, the OnePlus N100 will feature a waterdrop notch design and slim bezels. It will sport a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate.
The handset will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 460 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will pack a 5,000mAh battery.
The OnePlus Nord N100 will have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP main sensor, a 2MP bokeh lens, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calling, it will pack an 8MP front-facing camera.
The OnePlus Nord N10 5G will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a glass body. It will bear a 6.49-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.
At the heart, the handset will have an octa-core Snapdragon 690 5G processor, combined with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,300mAh battery.
The OnePlus Nord N10 5G will offer a quad rear camera setup including a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it will house a 16MP selfie snapper.
