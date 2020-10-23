Apple's recently-unveiled iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models are now available for pre-orders in India via the company's online store as well as authorized resellers across the country. To recall, both the devices were announced last week alongside the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max. They come with an all-new design, OLED screens, an A14 Bionic chipset, and improved cameras.

Design and display iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro: At a glance

The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro feature a metal-glass construction with flat-edges, 'Ceramic Shield' protection on the front, and a wide notch that houses the Face ID biometric system. The standard model has a glossy finish while the Pro version has a matte texture. Both the handsets bear a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1170x2532 pixels) OLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and HDR10 support.

Camera For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The iPhone 12 sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.6) main sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens. The Pro model offers a triple rear camera unit including a 12MP (f/1.6) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens, a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide camera, and a LiDAR scanner. For selfies and video calling, both the handsets house a 12MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are powered by an A14 Bionic processor, coupled with up to 512GB of storage. Apple doesn't reveal the battery capacity on its handsets but both the models are rated to offer up to 17-hours of video playback. Moreover, the duo runs on iOS 14 and supports wired fast-charging as well as 15W MagSafe wireless charging.

Information What about the price?