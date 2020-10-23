As the latest addition to its portfolio of smartphones, Chinese tech giant Huawei has launched the Mate 30E Pro model in its home country. The handset comes with a Kirin 990E chipset, a quad rear camera setup, 5G connectivity, and a 4,500mAh battery with 40W fast-charging support. Notably, the pricing and availability details of the Mate 30E Pro are yet to be revealed.

Design and display Huawei Mate 30E Pro: At a glance

The Huawei Mate 30E Pro features a metal-glass body with a wide-notch display and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a quad camera setup. The device bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1176x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 and an integrated fingerprint scanner. Further, it is offered in Space Silver, Emerald Green, Cosmic Purple, and Black color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Huawei Mate 30E Pro sports a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 40MP (f/1.6) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, a 40MP (f/1.8) ultra-wide camera, and a ToF 3D sensor. For selfies and video calling, it features a dual-lens setup including a 32MP (f/2.0) primary sensor and a depth sensor.

Internals Under the hood

The Mate 30E Pro is powered by an octa-core Kirin 990E chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based EMUI 11 (without Google Mobile Services) and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 40W wired and 27W wireless charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?