Last updated on Oct 23, 2020, 08:07 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
Xiaomi is expected to launch a new Redmi K30s model in China on October 27, as per a leaked poster on Weibo. It is tipped to come as a rebranded version of the Mi 10T that was launched in India last week.
The handset will feature a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 144Hz display, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
As per the leaks, the Redmi K30s will feature a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it will house a triple camera setup.
The handset will sport a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The Redmi K30s will have a triple rear camera unit that comprises a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it will pack a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
The Redmi K30s will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, combined with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
At present, there is no official word on the pricing and availability details of the Redmi K30s. However, given that the Mi 10T starts at Rs. 35,999 in India, we can expect the handset to cost around CNY 3,200 in China.
