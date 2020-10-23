Xiaomi is expected to launch a new Redmi K30s model in China on October 27, as per a leaked poster on Weibo. It is tipped to come as a rebranded version of the Mi 10T that was launched in India last week. The handset will feature a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 144Hz display, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Redmi K30s: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Redmi K30s will feature a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it will house a triple camera setup. The handset will sport a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi K30s will have a triple rear camera unit that comprises a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it will pack a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi K30s will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, combined with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?