Infinix Mobile has launched a new 4GB/64GB model of its budget-friendly Hot 10 model in India. It joins the existing 6GB/128GB variant that was launched in the country earlier this month. As for the highlights, the handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5,200mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Design and display Infinix Hot 10: At a glance

Infinix Hot 10 features a plastic body with a punch-hole design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. The handset bears a 6.78-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) IPS LCD screen, and is offered in shades of Moonlight Jade, Obsidian Black, Amber Red, and Ocean Wave.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Infinix Hot 10 has a quad rear camera module that includes a 16MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a QVGA low-light sensor. For selfies and video calls, it sports an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Infinix Hot 10 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 10-based XOS 7.0 and packs a 5,200mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. As for the connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information What about the price?