Last updated on Oct 24, 2020, 12:15 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Infinix Mobile has launched a new 4GB/64GB model of its budget-friendly Hot 10 model in India. It joins the existing 6GB/128GB variant that was launched in the country earlier this month.
As for the highlights, the handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5,200mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
Infinix Hot 10 features a plastic body with a punch-hole design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.
The handset bears a 6.78-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) IPS LCD screen, and is offered in shades of Moonlight Jade, Obsidian Black, Amber Red, and Ocean Wave.
The Infinix Hot 10 has a quad rear camera module that includes a 16MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a QVGA low-light sensor. For selfies and video calls, it sports an 8MP front-facing camera.
The Infinix Hot 10 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, it boots Android 10-based XOS 7.0 and packs a 5,200mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
As for the connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
The newly-launched 4GB/64GB variant of the Infinix Hot 10 is priced at Rs. 8,999 while the existing 6GB/128GB model costs Rs. 10,999. It will go on sale starting October 29 via Flipkart.
