Samsung is working to launch its flagship Galaxy S21-series of smartphones in January 2021. Earlier this week, we got our first look at the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra models. In the latest development, several CAD-based renders of the Galaxy S21+ have surfaced online, revealing an S21-like punch-hole design and a triple-lens rear camera arrangement. Here are more details.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S21+: At a glance

As per the renders, the Samsung Galaxy S21+ will feature a punch-hole design and ultra-slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera setup. Dimensions-wise, it is said to be 161.5mm long, 75.6mm wide, and 7.85mm thick. The handset will reportedly bear a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) OLED screen and an integrated fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ will bear a triple rear camera setup that is likely to comprise a 16MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera. For selfies, it is expected to house a 12MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ will draw power from an octa-core Exynos 1100 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The handset is expected to run on Android 11-based One UI 3 and pack a 4,800mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?