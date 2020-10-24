OnePlus has started rolling out a new OxygenOS update for its OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, and OnePlus 7T models. As per the changelog, the firmware comes with a new user assistance feature, optimized power consumption, and the September security patch. In some regions, the update has also fixed issues related to the flashback, alarm clock, and the Messages app.

Details about the update

The update carries version number 10.3.6 in India and build version 10.0.9 in the European market. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the firmware, you can go to Settings >Software update.

Phone #1 Recalling the OnePlus 7

The OnePlus 7 has a waterdrop notch display with a noticeable bottom bezel. It bears a 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen and a built-in fingerprint sensor. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it packs a 3,700mAh battery.

Information What's the camera like on the OnePlus 7?

The OnePlus 7 features a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies and video calling, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Phone #2 OnePlus 7 Pro

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 7 Pro comes with a metal-glass body, an all-screen design, and slim bezels. It has a 6.67-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a built-in fingerprint sensor. At the heart, it has a Snapdragon 855 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

Information OnePlus 7 Pro offers a 48MP triple rear camera system

The OnePlus 7 Pro has a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 48MP (f/1.6) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the front, it packs a 16MP motorized pop-up selfie snapper.

Phone #3 OnePlus 7T

The OnePlus 7T has a metal-glass body with a waterdrop notch design and slim bezels. It features a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, the handset draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 855+ chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It packs a 3,800mAh battery.

Information OnePlus 7T: For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers