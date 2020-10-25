Samsung has started rolling out a new software update for its Galaxy S20 FE, addressing issues like ghost touches and poor responsiveness of the screen that were raised by early adopters. The changelog for this update does not claim to fix the display issues, but as per users who have updated to the latest build, the problems have been resolved.

Details about the update

The update carries build number G78xxXXU1ATJ5 and it is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the new firmware, you can go to Settings >Software Update.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: At a glance

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Galaxy S20 FE offers a metal-plastic body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a built-in fingerprint scanner. It is offered in Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto sensor, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens with an LED flash. On the front, it packs a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood