Last updated on Oct 25, 2020, 12:49 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
Samsung has started rolling out a new software update for its Galaxy S20 FE, addressing issues like ghost touches and poor responsiveness of the screen that were raised by early adopters.
The changelog for this update does not claim to fix the display issues, but as per users who have updated to the latest build, the problems have been resolved.
The update carries build number G78xxXXU1ATJ5 and it is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the new firmware, you can go to Settings >Software Update.
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Galaxy S20 FE offers a metal-plastic body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a built-in fingerprint scanner.
It is offered in Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White color options.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto sensor, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens with an LED flash. On the front, it packs a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
The Galaxy S20 FE is powered by an octa-core Exynos 990 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB).
The handset runs on Android 10-based One UI and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 15W fast-charging and wireless charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.