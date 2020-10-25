Over the past couple of years, smartphones with a high screen refresh rate have become the go-to choice of customers. The feature, in layman terms, is the number of times the display refreshes itself in one second and is measured in Hertz (Hz). A screen with a high refresh rate is noticeably smoother and allows for an immersive viewing as well as gaming experience.

Phone #1 POCO X3: Price starts at Rs. 16,999

The POCO X3 features a plastic body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. It has a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 732G chipset coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Information POCO X3 has a 64MP quad rear camera

The POCO X3 offers a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Phone #2 Realme X50 Pro 5G: Price starts at Rs. 39,999

The Realme X50 Pro 5G has an edge-to-edge screen with a pill-shaped notch and slim bezels. It features a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. At the heart, the handset has an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,200mAh battery that supports 65W wired fast-charging.

Information Realme X50 Pro 5G offers a total of six cameras

Realme X50 Pro 5G has a quad rear-camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 32MP (f/2.5) primary sensor and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens.

Phone #3 ASUS ROG Phone 3: Price starts at Rs. 49,999

The ASUS ROG Phone 3 has a conventional rectangular screen with prominent bezels on the top and bottom. It bears a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a stunning 144Hz refresh rate. The flagship gaming handset draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865+ processor combined with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a massive 6,000mAh battery.

Information ASUS ROG Phone 3 features a 64MP triple rear camera

The ASUS ROG Phone 3 is equipped with a triple rear camera unit, including a 64MP (f/1.75) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP (f/2.0) macro camera. For video callings and selfies, it houses a 24MP (f/2.0) camera on the front.

Phone #4 OnePlus 8 Pro: Price starts at Rs. 54,999

OnePlus 8 Pro has a punch-hole design with curved edges and an IP68 build quality. It sports a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Behind the display, it packs an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. The phone is powered by a 4,510mAh battery with 30W wired and wireless charging support.

Information OnePlus 8 Pro offers a versatile set of cameras