25 Oct 2020
Best smartphones in India with a high display refresh rate
Written byShubham Gupta
Over the past couple of years, smartphones with a high screen refresh rate have become the go-to choice of customers. The feature, in layman terms, is the number of times the display refreshes itself in one second and is measured in Hertz (Hz).
A screen with a high refresh rate is noticeably smoother and allows for an immersive viewing as well as gaming experience.
Phone #1
POCO X3: Price starts at Rs. 16,999
The POCO X3 features a plastic body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. It has a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Under the hood, the handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 732G chipset coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
POCO X3 has a 64MP quad rear camera
The POCO X3 offers a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
Phone #2
Realme X50 Pro 5G: Price starts at Rs. 39,999
The Realme X50 Pro 5G has an edge-to-edge screen with a pill-shaped notch and slim bezels. It features a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.
At the heart, the handset has an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,200mAh battery that supports 65W wired fast-charging.
Realme X50 Pro 5G offers a total of six cameras
Realme X50 Pro 5G has a quad rear-camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 32MP (f/2.5) primary sensor and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens.
Phone #3
ASUS ROG Phone 3: Price starts at Rs. 49,999
The ASUS ROG Phone 3 has a conventional rectangular screen with prominent bezels on the top and bottom. It bears a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a stunning 144Hz refresh rate.
The flagship gaming handset draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865+ processor combined with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a massive 6,000mAh battery.
ASUS ROG Phone 3 features a 64MP triple rear camera
The ASUS ROG Phone 3 is equipped with a triple rear camera unit, including a 64MP (f/1.75) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP (f/2.0) macro camera. For video callings and selfies, it houses a 24MP (f/2.0) camera on the front.
Phone #4
OnePlus 8 Pro: Price starts at Rs. 54,999
OnePlus 8 Pro has a punch-hole design with curved edges and an IP68 build quality. It sports a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.
Behind the display, it packs an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. The phone is powered by a 4,510mAh battery with 30W wired and wireless charging support.
OnePlus 8 Pro offers a versatile set of cameras
OnePlus 8 Pro is equipped with a quad rear camera unit that consists of a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) color filter lens. For selfies, it packs a 16MP (f/2.5) camera.