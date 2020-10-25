Xiaomi India's festive season special sale, "Diwali with Mi," is currently on and the company is offering huge discounts on its smartphones. Under the sale, which will run from October 24 to October 28, the Mi 10 smartphone is being offered at a starting price of Rs. 44,999 (MRP: Rs. 54,999) and with additional discounts on Amazon India and Mi.com. Here's recalling the handset.

Design and display Mi 10: At a glance

The Mi 10 features a bezel-less metal-glass body with a punch-hole cut-out, curved edges, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses a quad-camera unit. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. Further, it is offered in Coral Green and Twilight Grey color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The flagship Mi 10 comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it has a 20MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Mi 10 draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, the device runs on Android 10-based MIUI and packs a 4,780mAh battery with 30W wired and wireless charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?