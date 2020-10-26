Last updated on Oct 26, 2020, 12:30 am
Written byHarshita Malik
Xiaomi has reportedly started rolling out the latest MIUI 12 update for the global variant of its budget-friendly smartphone, Redmi Note 8T.
As per the changelog, the firmware optimizes the Control Center layout in landscape mode and fixes the noise that could be heard while turning the screen off.
It also bumps the Android Security Patch on the phone to October 2020.
Here's more.
The firmware carries the build number 12.0.1.0.QCXMIXM and is being rolled out in a phased manner via the over-the-air (OTA) method. However, the update might reach the buyers in Europe a little later.
The Redmi Note 8T features a glass body with a waterdrop notch and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it gets a quad-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset bears a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.
Further, it is available in Starscape Blue, Moonlight White, and Moonshadow Grey color variants.
The Redmi Note 8T is equipped with a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it sports a single 13MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The Redmi Note 8T is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, the device packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
As for the connectivity options, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
