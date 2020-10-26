OnePlus is expected to announce a couple of new Nord-branded smartphones today, called the Nord N100 and Nord N10. Now, just ahead of the launch, 91mobiles has revealed the prices and availability details of the Nord N100 model. According to the report, the handset will cost around €199 (roughly Rs. 17,500) depending on the market, and will go on sale by November 10.

Design and display OnePlus Nord N100: At a glance

As per the leaks, the OnePlus Nord N100 will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a plastic frame. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The smartphone will sport a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. It will also house stereo speakers.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus Nord N100 will have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP bokeh lens, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calling, it will house an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus Nord N100 will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 460 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The handset is expected to run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?