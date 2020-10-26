Last updated on Oct 26, 2020, 12:39 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Realme is working to launch a Qualcomm Edition of its budget-friendly C15 model, tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed. According to Sharma, the handset will be offered in two configurations of 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB. However, the details of the Qualcomm chipset are still unclear.
To recall, the standard Realme C15 was launched in August and it comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset.
The Realme C15 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped quad-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it is offered in Power Blue and Power Silver color options.
The Realme C15 has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.25) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens. On the front, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The Realme C15 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
At present, the pricing and availability details of the Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition are unknown. For reference, the MediaTek Helio G35-powered standard model costs Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB/32GB variant and Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB/64GB model.
