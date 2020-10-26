Realme is working to launch a Qualcomm Edition of its budget-friendly C15 model, tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed. According to Sharma, the handset will be offered in two configurations of 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB. However, the details of the Qualcomm chipset are still unclear. To recall, the standard Realme C15 was launched in August and it comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset.

Design and display Realme C15: At a glance

The Realme C15 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped quad-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it is offered in Power Blue and Power Silver color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme C15 has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.25) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens. On the front, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme C15 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information How much will it cost?