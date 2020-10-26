Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra will be offered in as many as four color variants, tech analyst Ross Young has claimed. According to Young, the S21 will come in Gray, Pink, Violet, and White color options, S21+ will be available in shades of Black and Silver, and the S20 Ultra will be offered in Black, Silver, and Violet options.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S21 series: At a glance

As per the renders, the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra will feature a punch-hole design with ultra-slim bezels on all the sides. The standard model is tipped to sport a 6.2-inch AMOLED display while the Plus and Pro models are likely to bear a 6.7-inch screen. All the three handsets will also offer an in-screen fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ will reportedly have a triple camera setup including a 12MP primary sensor, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies, they will sport a 12MP front-facing camera. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to offer a 108MP quad rear camera setup and a 40MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy S21 series will draw power from an octa-core Exynos 1100/Snapdragon 875 processor, combined with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The S21 Ultra, S21+, and S21 will pack 4,800mAh, 4,660mAh, and 4,000mAh batteries, respectively, along with up to 45W fast-charging support. For connectivity, they should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will they cost?