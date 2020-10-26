Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi K30s model in China on October 27. In the latest development, a Weibo post suggests that the handset will be priced at around CNY 2,500 (roughly Rs. 27,500), which would make it the most affordable Snapdragon 865-powered phone. Currently, the iQOO Neo 3 is the cheapest Snapdragon 865-powered handset at CNY 2,598 (around Rs. 28,600).

Design and display Redmi K30s: At a glance

The Redmi K30s is expected to arrive as a rebranded version of Mi 10T. Hence, it will feature a metal-glass body with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it will house a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi K30s will sport a triple rear camera unit that comprises a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it will have a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi K30s will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, combined with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?