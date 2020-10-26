Last updated on Oct 26, 2020, 05:25 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
As the latest addition to its portfolio of smartphones, LG has launched the Q52 model in South Korea. It comes as a successor to the LG Q51 that was unveiled earlier this year.
The handset features a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, a quad rear camera setup, MIL-STD-810G-certified build quality, and a 4,000mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
The LG Q52 has a punch-hole design and slim bezels on all the sides. On the rear, it packs a rectangular-shaped quad-camera setup.
The device bears a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.
It is offered in Silky White and Silky Red color options.
The LG Q52 has a quad rear camera setup that consists of a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, it houses a 16MP selfie snapper.
The LG Q52 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, combined with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
Under the hood, the handset boots Android 10 and packs a 4,000mAh battery.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As for the pocket-pinch, the LG Q52 is priced at KRW 3,30,000 (approximately Rs. 21,500) for the solo 4GB/64GB variant. Notably, there is no information about the availability of the handset in other markets.
