The handset features a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, a quad rear camera setup, MIL-STD-810G-certified build quality, and a 4,000mAh battery.

As the latest addition to its portfolio of smartphones, LG has launched the Q52 model in South Korea. It comes as a successor to the LG Q51 that was unveiled earlier this year.

The LG Q52 has a punch-hole design and slim bezels on all the sides. On the rear, it packs a rectangular-shaped quad-camera setup.

The device bears a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.

It is offered in Silky White and Silky Red color options.