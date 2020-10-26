Samsung's next batch of flagship phones will be announced as early as January 2021 and the main highlight of the line-up will be the top-tier S21 Ultra model - the successor to S20 Ultra. In the latest development, 91mobiles has shared the key specifications of the handset, claiming it will come with a Snapdragon 875/Exynos 2100 chipset, quad rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature a punch-hole design and ultra-slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera setup. The handset will sport a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3220 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor. Further, it is tipped to be offered in Black, Silver, and Violet color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is likely to bear a quad rear camera setup including a 108MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 16MP telephoto camera, and a ToF depth sensor. On the front, it will pack a 40MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The S21 Ultra will be powered by an Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 875 processor (depending on the market), coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?