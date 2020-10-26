Realme is expected to launch a new budget-friendly C17 model in India by late November or early December, tipster Mukul Sharma has claimed. To recall, the handset was unveiled in Bangladesh last month. As for the highlights, it comes with a Snapdragon 460 chipset, a 90Hz display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Realme C17: At a glance

The Realme C17 has a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it gets an L-shaped quad camera arrangement and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Navy Blue and Lake Green color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme C17 has a quad rear camera setup that consists of a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it packs a single 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme C17 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 460 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10 and gets a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?