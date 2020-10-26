Last updated on Oct 26, 2020, 08:07 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
Realme is expected to launch a new budget-friendly C17 model in India by late November or early December, tipster Mukul Sharma has claimed. To recall, the handset was unveiled in Bangladesh last month.
As for the highlights, it comes with a Snapdragon 460 chipset, a 90Hz display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
The Realme C17 has a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it gets an L-shaped quad camera arrangement and a physical fingerprint scanner.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Navy Blue and Lake Green color options.
The Realme C17 has a quad rear camera setup that consists of a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it packs a single 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.
The Realme C17 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 460 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, it runs on Android 10 and gets a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As far as pocket-pinch is concerned, the Realme C17 costs BDT 15,990 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the solo 6GB/128GB model. In India, the handset is expected to be priced under Rs. 15,000.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.