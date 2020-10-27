-
27 Oct 2020
OnePlus enters budget smartphone segment with Nord N100 and N10
Written byShubham Gupta
Science
Taking on rivals like Samsung and Xiaomi, OnePlus has forayed into the budget smartphone segment with the Nord N100 and Nord N10 5G models.
Both the handsets come with entry-level to mid-range hardware, a punch-hole display, stereo speakers, and up to quad rear cameras.
They will initially go on sale in Europe and the UK, followed by North America at a later stage.
Phone #1
OnePlus Nord N100
The OnePlus Nord N100 features a plastic body with a punch-hole design and a prominent bezel at the bottom. It bears a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 460 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
Information
OnePlus Nord N100 sports a 13MP triple rear camera
The OnePlus Nord N100 has a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) bokeh lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. For selfies and video calling, it packs an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
Phone #2
OnePlus Nord N10 5G
The OnePlus Nord N10 5G looks almost identical to the N100 model. However, hardware-wise, it is a much superior offering.
It has a 6.49-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.
At the heart, the handset has a 5G-ready Snapdragon 690 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
Information
OnePlus Nord N10 5G: For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The OnePlus Nord N10 5G features a quad rear camera setup including a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.1) selfie snapper.
Pricing
How much do they cost?
The OnePlus Nord N100 is priced at £179 (approximately Rs. 17,300) for the 4GB/64GB variant whereas the Nord N10 5G carries a price-tag of £329 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the 6GB/128GB model.
They will go on sale in Europe and the UK in the coming days, followed by the US. Notably, there is no official word on the availability of the handsets in India.