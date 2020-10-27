Taking on rivals like Samsung and Xiaomi, OnePlus has forayed into the budget smartphone segment with the Nord N100 and Nord N10 5G models. Both the handsets come with entry-level to mid-range hardware, a punch-hole display, stereo speakers, and up to quad rear cameras. They will initially go on sale in Europe and the UK, followed by North America at a later stage.

Phone #1 OnePlus Nord N100

The OnePlus Nord N100 features a plastic body with a punch-hole design and a prominent bezel at the bottom. It bears a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 460 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Information OnePlus Nord N100 sports a 13MP triple rear camera

The OnePlus Nord N100 has a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) bokeh lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. For selfies and video calling, it packs an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Phone #2 OnePlus Nord N10 5G

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G looks almost identical to the N100 model. However, hardware-wise, it is a much superior offering. It has a 6.49-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. At the heart, the handset has a 5G-ready Snapdragon 690 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

Information OnePlus Nord N10 5G: For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G features a quad rear camera setup including a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.1) selfie snapper.

Pricing How much do they cost?