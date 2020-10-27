Last updated on Oct 27, 2020, 03:08 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
Expanding its portfolio of flagship smartphones, Xiaomi has launched the Redmi K30s model in China. It is a rebranded version of the Mi 10T that was announced in India earlier this month.
As for the highlights, the handset comes with a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 144Hz display, a triple rear camera system, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
Here are more details.
The Redmi K30s features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and a noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a triple camera setup.
The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
It is offered in Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver color options.
The Redmi K30s sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. On the front, it houses a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
The Redmi K30s is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, combined with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset boots Android 10-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
The Redmi K30s is priced at CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs. 28,600) for the 8GB/128GB variant and CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 30,800) for the 8GB/256GB model.
During the upcoming Singles' Day sale on November 11, both the variants will be available at a discounted price of CNY 2,299 (around Rs. 25,300) and CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 27,500), respectively.
