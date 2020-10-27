Expanding its portfolio of flagship smartphones, Xiaomi has launched the Redmi K30s model in China. It is a rebranded version of the Mi 10T that was announced in India earlier this month. As for the highlights, the handset comes with a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 144Hz display, a triple rear camera system, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Here are more details.

Design and display Redmi K30s: At a glance

The Redmi K30s features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and a noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is offered in Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver color options.

Information Redmi K30s has a 64MP triple rear camera unit

The Redmi K30s sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. On the front, it houses a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi K30s is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, combined with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset boots Android 10-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Pricing How much does it cost?