As part of a special festive offer, Samsung has announced an attractive benefit of Rs. 9,000 on its premium Galaxy S20 FE model. The offer is available for a limited period and can be availed via the company's online store, leading retail stores, as well as all the major e-commerce platforms. Here are more details.

Details Everything to know about the offer

Under the special scheme, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (8GB/128GB model) is available at Rs. 44,999 as against its regular price of Rs. 49,999. You can also avail an instant discount of Rs. 4,000 through HDFC Bank Cards and buy the handset for an effective price of Rs. 40,999. Likewise, the 8GB/256GB model can be purchased for Rs. 44,999.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: At a glance

The Galaxy S20 FE features a plastic body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it houses a triple camera setup. The device has a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a built-in fingerprint scanner. It is offered in Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, and Cloud White color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a triple rear camera setup including a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto sensor, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens with an LED flash. For selfies, it packs a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

