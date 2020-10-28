Realme is working to launch a Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered variant of its budget-friendly C15 model in India in the company days. So far, the upcoming model was referred to as C15 Qualcomm Edition. However, tipster Mukul Sharma has now claimed that it is likely to be called Realme C15s and will be "available in the market in the next 2-3 days." Here's our roundup.

Design and display Realme C15s: At a glance

Realme C15s will feature a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it will house a quad camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The smartphone will bear a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It will be available in Power Blue and Power Silver color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme C15s will have a quad rear camera system including with a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.25) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens. On the front, it will offer an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

Realme C15s will draw power from a Qualcomm processor (possibly Snapdragon 460), paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based Realme UI and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it will offer support for 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information How much will it cost?