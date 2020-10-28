Last updated on Oct 28, 2020, 02:02 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
LG has finally launched its much-awaited Wing smartphone in India. The handset has dual OLED screens and a unique swiveling design that enables next-level of multitasking.
On the hardware side, it offers an upper mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset, a triple rear camera module, and a 4,000mAh battery. In India, the Wing carries a price-tag of Rs. 69,990 and will go on sale next month.
The LG Wing has a spring-loaded swiveling mechanism that allows the outer screen to rotate 90-degrees horizontally to form a T-like shape, revealing the secondary screen.
The main display is a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) OLED panel while the secondary one is a 3.9-inch Full-HD+ (1080X1240) OLED screen.
The main display also houses a fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.
The LG Wing has a triple rear camera system comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 13MP (f/1.9) ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) tertiary camera. On the front, it houses a 32MP (f/1.9) motorized pop-up selfie camera.
The LG Wing draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based Q OS and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 25W wired as well as 10W wireless charging support.
As for the connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.
The LG Wing is priced at Rs. 69,990 for the entry-level 8GB/128GB variant and is offered in Aurora Gray and Illusion Sky color options. Lastly, it will go on sale in the country starting November 9.
