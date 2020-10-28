Last updated on Oct 28, 2020, 05:06 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
As the latest addition to its portfolio of premium smartphones, LG has launched the LG Velvet in India.
The handset comes with a Snapdragon 845 chipset, an OLED screen, a triple rear camera unit, and a 4,300mAh battery.
The company has also introduced an optional Dual Screen accessory bundle that adds an extra screen for an improved multitasking experience.
LG Velvet features a metal-glass body with a waterdrop notch design, curved edges, and an IP68 build quality. On the rear, it houses a triple camera module.
The handset bears a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) OLED screen with an integrated fingerprint sensor.
The Dual Screen accessory offers the same display (but non-curved) and connects to the device via a Type-C port.
The LG Velvet has a triple rear camera unit that comprises a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it packs a 16MP (f/1.9) front-facing camera.
The India-specific LG Velvet is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 845 processor, combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4+ technology.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
LG Velvet is priced at Rs. 36,990 for the solo 6GB/128GB variant and it will go on sale starting October 30. If you want the Dual Screen combo pack, which includes the handset and the secondary screen, you will have to shell out Rs. 49,990.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.