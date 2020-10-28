As the latest addition to its portfolio of premium smartphones, LG has launched the LG Velvet in India. The handset comes with a Snapdragon 845 chipset, an OLED screen, a triple rear camera unit, and a 4,300mAh battery. The company has also introduced an optional Dual Screen accessory bundle that adds an extra screen for an improved multitasking experience.

Design and display LG Velvet: At a glance

LG Velvet features a metal-glass body with a waterdrop notch design, curved edges, and an IP68 build quality. On the rear, it houses a triple camera module. The handset bears a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) OLED screen with an integrated fingerprint sensor. The Dual Screen accessory offers the same display (but non-curved) and connects to the device via a Type-C port.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The LG Velvet has a triple rear camera unit that comprises a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it packs a 16MP (f/1.9) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The India-specific LG Velvet is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 845 processor, combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4+ technology. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?