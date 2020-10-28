Xiaomi is likely to launch a new Redmi Note 10 model in the coming weeks. The handset has reportedly received 3C certification in China. As per the listing, it will offer support for 22.5W charging. Previous leaks and rumors have suggested that Redmi Note 10 will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, triple rear cameras, and a 4,800mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Redmi Note 10: At a glance

The Redmi Note 10 is expected to feature a punch-hole design with a prominent bezel on the bottom and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it is tipped to house a triple camera setup. The smartphone will reportedly bear a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The triple rear camera module on the Redmi Note 10 is said to comprise a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, a 16MP selfie snapper is expected.

Internals Under the hood

As per the leaks, Redmi Note 10 will draw power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device will boot Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 4,800mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

