Huawei's recently-announced Mate 40 RS Porsche Design model has bagged over 2.1 lakh bookings on JD.com, a popular e-retailer in China. The flagship handset carries Porsche branding on the rear side and packs top-of-the-line hardware. It comes with a 90Hz OLED screen, a 5nm Kirin 9000 chipset, five rear cameras, and supports 50W wireless charging. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Huawei Mate 40 RS Porsche Edition: At a glance

The Huawei Mate 40 RS Porsche Design features an edge-to-edge screen with a pill-shaped cut-out for dual selfie cameras. On the rear, the ceramic panel houses a penta camera setup and Porsche branding. The handset bears a 6.76-inch Full-HD+ (1344x2772 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a built-in fingerprint sensor.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Huawei Mate 40 RS Porsche Design has a penta rear camera system that consists of a 50MP (f/1.9) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/4.4) periscope zoom camera, a 20MP (f/1.8) ultra-wide lens, and a ToF 3D depth sensor. On the front, it has a dual-lens setup including a 13MP (f/2.4) primary camera and a ToF 3D depth sensor.

Internals Under the hood

Huawei Mate 40 RS Porsche Design is powered by an octa-core Kirin 9000 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based EMUI 11 (without GMS) and packs a 4,400mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?