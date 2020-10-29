Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 3.0 beta update for its Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra models. According to SamMobile, the new firmware brings a sleeker-looking lock screen, call background personalization, blurred background for the notification shade, repositioned volume control sliders, and GIF support for Always-on Display function. It also adds the latest October 2020 security patch and a redesigned Settings menu.

Everything to know about the update

The update has a download size of around 2GB and is currently available for beta testers in the US. Interested users can can get enrolled in the public beta program via the Samsung Members app by tapping on the One UI Beta Program banner.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Note20 series: At a glance

As far as their specifications are concerned, the Note20 and Note20 Ultra feature a punch-hole design with a metal-glass body and IP68 build quality. The standard model has a 60Hz 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen while the Ultra variant bears a 120Hz 6.9-inch WQHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass Victus protection. These handsets offer an under-display fingerprint scanner and an S Pen.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Note20 Ultra has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/3.0) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. The vanilla model also offers a similar arrangement but with a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 64MP (f/2.0) telephoto camera. For selfies and video calling, both the handsets have a single 10MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood