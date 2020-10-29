Last updated on Oct 29, 2020, 12:08 pm
Hi,
Written byHarshita Malik
Expanding its range of budget smartphones, Realme has launched a Qualcomm Edition for its C15 smartphone in India. Except the processor, the other specifications remain the same as its MediaTek variant.
The smartphone carries a Snapdragon 460 chipset, quad cameras, and a 6,000mAh battery.
Priced at Rs. 9,999, it will go on sale starting today at 12 pm via Flipkart, Realme.com, and stores.
The Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a quad camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen that offers a 20:9 aspect ratio. Further, it is available in Power Blue and Power Silver color options.
The C15 Qualcomm Edition comes equipped with a quad rear camera module, comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.25) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) retro lens. Up front, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.
The Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, the device boots Android 10-based realme UI 1.0 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
Additionally, it also offers support for 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a micro-USB port.
The Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, and costs Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB model. As mentioned earlier, it will go on sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme.com.
