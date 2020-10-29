Expanding its range of budget smartphones, Realme has launched a Qualcomm Edition for its C15 smartphone in India. Except the processor, the other specifications remain the same as its MediaTek variant. The smartphone carries a Snapdragon 460 chipset, quad cameras, and a 6,000mAh battery. Priced at Rs. 9,999, it will go on sale starting today at 12 pm via Flipkart, Realme.com, and stores.

Design and display Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition: At a glance

The Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a quad camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen that offers a 20:9 aspect ratio. Further, it is available in Power Blue and Power Silver color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The C15 Qualcomm Edition comes equipped with a quad rear camera module, comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.25) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) retro lens. Up front, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, the device boots Android 10-based realme UI 1.0 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Additionally, it also offers support for 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a micro-USB port.

Information How much does it cost?