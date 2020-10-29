Last updated on Oct 29, 2020, 02:03 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
Vivo is expected to launch its mid-range smartphone, the Vivo V20 SE in India next week, as per a report by India Today. However, the company has not revealed the exact launch date of the smartphone.
To recall, the device was unveiled in Thailand earlier in September with a Snapdragon 665 chipset, triple rear camera setup, and a 4,100mAh battery.
Here are more details.
The Vivo V20 SE has a waterdrop notch design and a prominent bezel on the bottom. On the rear, it houses a triple camera module.
The handset sports a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint reader.
Further, it is offered in Oxygen Blue and Gravity Black color options.
The Vivo V20 SE bears a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) bokeh lens. On the front, it packs a 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
The Vivo V20 SE draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset boots Android 10-based Funtouch OS 11 and packs a 4,100mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
As for the connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
On Croma and Reliance Digital, the Vivo V20 SE is listed at Rs. 20,990 for the 8GB/128GB model. However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of launch later this month.
