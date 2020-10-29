Vivo is expected to launch its mid-range smartphone, the Vivo V20 SE in India next week, as per a report by India Today. However, the company has not revealed the exact launch date of the smartphone. To recall, the device was unveiled in Thailand earlier in September with a Snapdragon 665 chipset, triple rear camera setup, and a 4,100mAh battery. Here are more details.

Design and display Vivo V20 SE: At a glance

The Vivo V20 SE has a waterdrop notch design and a prominent bezel on the bottom. On the rear, it houses a triple camera module. The handset sports a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint reader. Further, it is offered in Oxygen Blue and Gravity Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo V20 SE bears a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) bokeh lens. On the front, it packs a 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo V20 SE draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset boots Android 10-based Funtouch OS 11 and packs a 4,100mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. As for the connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?