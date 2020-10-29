Last updated on Oct 29, 2020, 05:20 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
OnePlus is working to launch the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition smartphone soon. In the latest development, the handset has been officially teased on Weibo by the CEO of the company.
The teaser images show yellow accents on the phone, with the Cyberpunk 2077 branding and a grey-textured back panel.
Previous reports revealed that its pre-orders would begin from November 4 in China.
As per the images released, the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition phone will feature a greyish-black body with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have yellow accents and Cyberpunk 2077 branding on the quad camera unit.
The smartphone will bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition phone will house a quad rear camera setup, with a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and a 16MP (f/2.2) sensor. Up front, it will sport a 16MP (f/2.4) shooter.
The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition should draw power from a Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
Under the hood, the device will boot Android 11-based OxygenOS 11, and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
Details about the pricing of the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition have not been revealed yet. However, it is tipped to be priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 43,600) for the 12GB/256GB model. It is unclear if the phone would come to India.
