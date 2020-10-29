OnePlus is working to launch the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition smartphone soon. In the latest development, the handset has been officially teased on Weibo by the CEO of the company. The teaser images show yellow accents on the phone, with the Cyberpunk 2077 branding and a grey-textured back panel. Previous reports revealed that its pre-orders would begin from November 4 in China.

Design and display OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition: At a glance

As per the images released, the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition phone will feature a greyish-black body with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have yellow accents and Cyberpunk 2077 branding on the quad camera unit. The smartphone will bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition phone will house a quad rear camera setup, with a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and a 16MP (f/2.2) sensor. Up front, it will sport a 16MP (f/2.4) shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition should draw power from a Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, the device will boot Android 11-based OxygenOS 11, and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?