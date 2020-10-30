Samsung is working to launch its affordable smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A02s. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on Geekbench revealing some of its key specifications. According to the listing, the device will run on Android 10 out-of-the-box. It will feature 3GB RAM and an octa-core processor. Here are more details.

Details What is Geekbench, and how does it grade CPU performance?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that grades processors based on single-core or multi-core performances. While evaluating multi-core results, the platform runs multiple streams of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result. The process is replicated when it comes to single-core scores. The faster a chipset completes the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench.

Information What are the scores of Samsung Galaxy A02s?

The Samsung Galaxy A02s appeared on Geekbench with model number SM-A025G. The listing, with an upload date of October 24, mentions that the handset has received a single-core score of 756 and a multi-core score of 3,934.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A02s: At a glance

Meanwhile, as per the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy A02s will offer a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels. On the rear, it will pack a dual rear camera module. The smartphone is expected to sport a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9. However, it will miss out on the fingerprint sensor.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy A02s is expected to feature a dual rear camera unit comprising a 13MP primary sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it will house an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy A02s is likely to draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 450 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10 and pack a 3,500mAh battery. As for the connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?