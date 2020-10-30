Last updated on Oct 30, 2020, 01:42 pm
Hi,
Written byShalini Ojha
India is now in the top ten gaming countries with seven out of ten Indians hooked to playing casual or professional games on their hand-held devices, like mobile phones, a recent study has found.
The country now has more people playing games on mobile, than PC or consoles — just 12% play on the bigger devices, as opposed to 67% who use smartphones or tablets.
As per the study, 82% of India's gaming population plays on smartphones, up to 10 hours per week. Only 16% were categorized as intense gamers, playing for more than 10 hours per week.
"The online gaming industry in India is a fast-growing business, evolving into competitive sports and professional gaming," said YouGov's white paper titled "eGaming and Esports: The Next Generation."
