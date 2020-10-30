Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new Mi Notebook 14 model in India soon. It will be powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and come with a built-in webcam. For the uninitiated, the existing Mi Notebook 14 is powered by the 10th-generation Core i5 chipset and lacks an integrated webcam due to slim bezels.

Mi Notebook 14:

The Core i3 version of the Mi Notebook 14 will share its design features with the Core i5 and i7 variants. It will offer a sleek metal body, a chiclet-style keyboard, multi-touch trackpad, and stereo speakers. However, the top bezel will be slightly thicker to accommodate the webcam. The laptop will bear a 14-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) anti-glare LCD IPS display.

Information Under the hood

The upcoming Mi Notebook 14 will draw power from a 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. It will boot Windows 10 Home Basic and is likely to offer up to 10 hours of battery life.

Connectivity and I/O options on the Mi Notebook 14

The Mi Notebook 14 Core i3 will offer a host of connectivity options and I/O ports, including two USB Type-A 3.1 ports, a Type-C port, an HDMI port, Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, and a headphone jack. Like the Core i5 and Core i7 variants, the upcoming model should also support features like Mi Quickshare and Mi Blaze Unlock.

What about the price?