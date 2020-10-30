Last updated on Oct 30, 2020, 03:35 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Vivo has launched a new 'Moonlight Sonata' color variant of its mid-range smartphone, the Vivo V20, in India. The new shade joins the Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody variants that were unveiled earlier this month.
The Moonlight Sonata color option has a bright white finish on the back panel and a silvered frame. However, hardware-wise, it remains unchanged.
Here's our roundup.
The Vivo V20 features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a triple camera setup.
The handset bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint reader.
It is now offered in Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz, and Moonlight Sonata color options.
The Vivo V20 has a triple rear camera unit that includes a 64MP (f/1.89) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies and video calling, it offers a 44MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
The Vivo V20 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
The Vivo V20 is priced at Rs. 24,990 for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs. 27,990 for the 8GB/256GB model. Buyers can avail 10% cashback with Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and 12-months extended warranty via Vi (Vodafone Idea) Rs. 819 recharge.
