Vivo has launched a new 'Moonlight Sonata' color variant of its mid-range smartphone, the Vivo V20, in India. The new shade joins the Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody variants that were unveiled earlier this month. The Moonlight Sonata color option has a bright white finish on the back panel and a silvered frame. However, hardware-wise, it remains unchanged. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Vivo V20: At a glance

The Vivo V20 features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint reader. It is now offered in Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz, and Moonlight Sonata color options.

Information Vivo V20 offers a 64MP triple rear camera system

The Vivo V20 has a triple rear camera unit that includes a 64MP (f/1.89) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies and video calling, it offers a 44MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo V20 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?