ASUS has slashed the prices of its ROG Phone 3 in India by Rs. 3,000. The price-cut is permanent in nature and is reflecting on Flipkart. To recall, the smartphone was launched in July, and it comes with a Snapdragon 865+ chipset, a 144Hz AMOLED display, a built-in cooling system, triple rear cameras, as well as a massive 6,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display ASUS ROG Phone 3: At a glance

The ASUS ROG Phone 3 features a conventional rectangular screen with prominent bezels and Air Trigger 3 shoulder buttons. On the rear, it houses a triple camera module, a glowing ROG logo, and an air vent for heat dissipation. The handset bears a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 270Hz touch-sampling rate, and an integrated fingerprint scanner.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The ASUS ROG Phone 3 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP (f/2.0) macro camera. On the front, it has a 24MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The ROG Phone 3 draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865+ chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 10-based ROG UI and houses a 6,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and dual Type-C ports.

Information How much does it cost?