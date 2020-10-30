As the latest addition to its portfolio of mid-budget 5G smartphones, LG has launched the K92 5G model in the US.

The handset comes with a punch-hole design, a Snapdragon 690 chipset, a quad rear camera setup, 5G connectivity, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Notably, it will be available via AT&T, Cricket Wireless, and US Cellular.

