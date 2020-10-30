Last updated on Oct 30, 2020, 05:46 pm
Shubham Gupta
As the latest addition to its portfolio of mid-budget 5G smartphones, LG has launched the K92 5G model in the US.
The handset comes with a punch-hole design, a Snapdragon 690 chipset, a quad rear camera setup, 5G connectivity, and a 4,000mAh battery.
Notably, it will be available via AT&T, Cricket Wireless, and US Cellular.
Here's our roundup.
The LG K92 5G offers a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it houses a quad camera module and a sizable LED flash unit.
The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in a single Titan Gray color option.
The LG K92 5G sports a quad rear camera setup including a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it packs a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The LG K92 5G draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 690 processor, combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, the handset runs on Android 10 and houses a 4,000mAh battery.
As for the connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As for the pocket-pinch, the LG K92 5G is priced at $359 (approximately Rs. 26,600) for the solo 6GB/128GB variant. It will go on sale starting November 6 via AT&T while US Cellular will begin selling the handset from November 19.
