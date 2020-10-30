Apple's all-new iPhone 12 and 12 Pro models have gone on sale in India. The flagship handsets are currently up for grabs via Flipkart, Amazon, the company's online store as well as authorized resellers across the country. To recall, the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro debuted earlier this month, and they feature a refreshed design, OLED screens, an A14 Bionic chipset, and improved cameras.

Design and display iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro: At a glance

The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro have an IP68-rated metal-glass body with flat-edges, 'Ceramic Shield' protection on the front, and a wide notch that houses the Face ID gadgetry. The standard model has a glossy finish while the Pro version has a matte texture. Both the models bear a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1170x2532 pixels) OLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and HDR10 support.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The iPhone 12 has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.6) main sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens. The Pro variant offers a triple rear camera arrangement including a 12MP (f/1.6) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens, a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide camera, and a LiDAR scanner. On the front, both the handsets have a 12MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are powered by an A14 Bionic processor, combined with up to 512GB of storage. Both the models are rated to offer up to 17-hours of video playback. The duo runs on iOS 14 and supports wired fast-charging as well as 15W MagSafe wireless charging. The handsets also offer support for 5G networks, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC.

Information How much do they cost?