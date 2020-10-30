OnePlus will launch the Cyberpunk 2077 edition of the 8T in China on November 2, the company has confirmed. As per the teasers, the handset will have a slightly redesigned camera module with 'Cyberpunk 2077' branding, a gray-colored textured back panel, and yellow accents on the body. However, specifications-wise, it will be identical to the standard OnePlus 8T. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077: At a glance

The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 is likely to feature a grayish-black body with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have yellow highlights and 'Cyberpunk 2077' lettering on the horizontally-stacked quad camera bump. The smartphone will sport a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 is likely to have quad rear camera model, comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and a 16MP (f/2.2) sensor. On the front, it should offer a 16MP (f/2.4) snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 edition will draw power from a Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, the device should boot Android 11-based OxygenOS 11, and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. As for connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?