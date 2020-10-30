Last updated on Oct 30, 2020, 09:45 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
OnePlus will launch the Cyberpunk 2077 edition of the 8T in China on November 2, the company has confirmed.
As per the teasers, the handset will have a slightly redesigned camera module with 'Cyberpunk 2077' branding, a gray-colored textured back panel, and yellow accents on the body. However, specifications-wise, it will be identical to the standard OnePlus 8T.
Here's our roundup.
The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 is likely to feature a grayish-black body with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have yellow highlights and 'Cyberpunk 2077' lettering on the horizontally-stacked quad camera bump.
The smartphone will sport a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 is likely to have quad rear camera model, comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and a 16MP (f/2.2) sensor. On the front, it should offer a 16MP (f/2.4) snapper.
The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 edition will draw power from a Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
Under the hood, the device should boot Android 11-based OxygenOS 11, and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
As for connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
Official details regarding the pricing and availability of the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 will be revealed on the launch day i.e. November 2. However, it is tipped to be priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 43,600) for the 12GB/256GB variant.
